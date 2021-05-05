Supernatural to kids, releases of the week on Amazon Prime

Adv.

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings its viewers in India an astonishing mix of Indian and International titles spanning multiple languages and genres. Starting 14th May, gear up to watch ‘The Last Hour’, the first-ever Indian supernatural crime thriller. Set up in a small Himalayan town, The Last Hour is a Shaman (Healer) story, who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer. Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia, The Last Hour features a stellar cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in pivotal roles.

The streaming service promises to enthral the audience with the hilarious and successful International Amazon Original Series curated for Indian audiences – LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse. The unscripted comedy premiered on 30th April, and features India’s finest and revered comedy entertainers including Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Suresh Menon, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastav, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik as contestants under the vigilant watch of Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. The show brings forward the concept of having ten professional comedians pitted against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and most importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last surviving contestant takes home the grand prize. Binge-watch the show now to find out who goes on to survive this toughest challenge!

Starting 7th May, audiences can stream the world premiere of Marathi drama, Photo-Prem. Featuring Neena Kulkarni, Amita Khopkar, Vikas Hande, Chaitrali Rode, Sameer Dharmadhikar and created by Aditya Rathi, Gayatri Patil and Mehul Shah. Photo Prem is an interesting story of Maee, a housewife who seemed worried about being forgotten by future generations post her demise because she’s doesn’t look her best in the ‘old pictures’ of herself. The film captures Maee’s journey to overcome her fear of camera and finally she succeeds in clicking a perfect picture.

Adv.

Starting, 7th May, Prime members in India can stream Matthew Heineman’s the Amazon Original documentary The Boy from Medellín featuring award-winner singer J Balvin. The film is based on the Colombian reggaeton singer’s preparation for his 2019 homecoming concert which takes place amid intense political turmoil.

Cinema aficionados can catch the recently released Malayalam mystery thriller, Nizhal starting 11th May. Directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri with Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in lead roles, the film revolves around John Baby who is recouping from a traumatic accident, meets Nitin, a young boy who in turn interests him with murder stories. Eventually, John explores the possibility of Nitin’s stories by mapping the events which happen to match with the real-time incidents that took place.

Amazon Prime Video offers engaging content for its young audiences too. Kids can enjoy a repertoire of popular titles including Shiva, Dora, Keymon, Rudra, Pakdam Pakdai starting 5th May.