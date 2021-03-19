ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Surbhi Jyoti decodes chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’

Surbhi Jyoti has opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the new series "Qubool Hai 2.0".

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Surbhi Jyoti has opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the new series “Qubool Hai 2.0”.

“I think Karan is a very good co-actor who takes his work very seriously. For me, anyone, who dedicates his effort to make something work naturally gains respect. Then, following the script, once we went under the skin of the characters, once he was Asad, and I was Zoya, the magical chemistry was bound to happen. I think off-camera, Karan is gentle and courteous as an individual. He really knows how to respect a woman. When all these are combined, you see the on-screen chemistry between Asad and Zoya,” shared Surbhi.

The actress emphasised that teamwork helped create the world in the new season of the show, and she mentioned how closely she worked with her stylist to create the look for her character Zoya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very involved with every character I play. I literally lived the character. I do not act it out just like that, I become the character – her body language, the way Zoya thinks – as if I can read her mind,” said Surbhi who gained visibility on TV with ‘Qubool Hai’ when it first telecast in 2012 and ran till 2016.

While shooting of the show took place in Serbia post lockdown following protocol, few crew members of the show, including Karan had tested positive for Covid.

“We were almost through when two people from our direction team and Karan tested positive. Of course, we had to stop shooting but it was just a few scenes that were rescheduled,” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new season of the show also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Priyal Gor. It streams on Zee5.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFacebook working on Instagram for kids under age 13
Next articleArmie Hammer booked as suspect in rape-sexual assault case
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

IOA complains of no information on vaccination from Govt

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji (Goa), March 19 (IANS) With just four months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)...
Read more
Technology

Covid reinfections are rare, but common for older adults: Lancet

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Copenhagen, March 19 (IANS) Most people who had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but elderly patients are...
Read more
Technology

Lava launches 3 student-centric tablets

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) With an aim to support students with online education, domestic smartphone brand Lava on Friday launched three new student-centric...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

NASA inks pact with SpaceX on space safety

Amazon gets Thursday night games in NFL media deal

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Marking the entry of Big Tech into Big Sports, Amazon has inked a decade-long deal with the National...

Clover Infotech names Kunal Nagarkatti as CEO

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) IT services company Clover Infotech on Friday announced the appointment of Kunal Nagarkatti as the Chief Executive Officer of...

Realme GT Neo to launch on March 31

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 19 (IANS) Realme unveiled the Snapdragon 888-powered GT 5G earlier this month and now the company confirmed that it is all...

Affordable OnePlus 9R launch in India on March 23

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) In addition to the two much-anticipated smartphones at its upcoming launch event on March 23, OnePlus will also...

Unicorn launches NCR's largest Apple Premium Reseller store

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Unicorn, that sells Apple products under the brand name UNI in the country, on Friday launched the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates