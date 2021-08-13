Superstar Suriya’s heartfelt tribute in memory of actor late Vivek

- Advertisement -

As an emotional tribute to Padma Shri actor and comedian late Vivek, superstar Suriya and Amazon Prime Video shared a video in memory of the comedy stalwart of the Tamil film industry. The actor dons the role of a judge on Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Original comedy reality show ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’.

The video pays homage to him and captures him in his trademark style – full of laughter, quirk and witty jokes.

Suriya who has worked with Vivek in multiple blockbuster movies such as Singam 1 & 2, Maattrraan, Perazhagan among many others, shared the tribute video and penned a heartfelt message for his late colleague saying that he will always be missed and will live forever (remain) in our hearts. He went on to say that he is honoured to share Vivek Sir’s last work with fans.

Fondly referring to him as ‘Chinna Kalaivanar’, the video pays respect to the actor who made audiences laugh and entertained them for decades. The tribute video vividly captures his journey in LOL: Enga Siri Paappom and features him in his signature swag and style that he has always been known for.

The video ends on a touching note, resonating the wishes of fans all over, saying ‘Ungal sirippu endrum olikkattum’. (May his laughter echo on forever).

‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’ was actor Vivek’s last project in the comedy reality space where he played host and referee along with noted actor Shiva and interacted closely with ten comedy entertainers from the Tamil film industry.