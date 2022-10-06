scorecardresearch
Sushmita Sen shares the first look of ‘Taali’ as a transgender

Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and announced her new web series. The actress revealed

By Pooja Tiwari
Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and announced her new web series. The actress revealed that she will portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist in Taali. Sharing the first look, Sushmita captioned it: “Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant.

Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” The release date is yet to be revealed.

In the photo, the 46-year-old actor is seen as Sawant, striking a fierce and bold pose for the camera. Sushmita’s never seen avatar has left her fans and followers impressed. Her daughter Renee showered love on her mother in the comments section and wrote, “Maa So so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga I love you the mostest.” Charu Asopa wrote, “Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi.”

