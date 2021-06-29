Can destiny truly be challenged, questions ‘Samantar’

Adv.

Ever wondered what would happen if you found out that someone has already lived your life and that their karma could be your future? Such is the case of Kumar Mahajan (Swwapnil Joshi) and Sudarshan Chakrapani (Nitish Bhardwaj) in MX Original Series Samantar 2 – both men, leading 2 parallel lives but they share same fate lines.

Knowing your future can tempt you to control its course and alter it to suit your dreams but has anyone been able to challenge and win against destiny? Season 2 of this intriguing thriller starts off with Kumar reading a page from Chakrapani’s diary every day, that tells him about his future and Kumar seems to have conquered destiny with everything going as per plan. But a prediction of a mysterious woman (essayed by Sai Tamhankar) seems to throw Kumar’s best laid plans off their course and try, as he might, to alter destiny, things start going off track for him.

Talking about the strange ways of destiny, Swwapnil Joshi said, “Personally, I am a believer of the fact that hard work and perseverance can shape the way your life is, but there is indeed a universal force at play which deals tough situations that sometimes are out of our control. My character Kumar is trying to challenge Chakrapani’s Karma in order to control his destiny, but will he succeed or not is something fans must see for themselves on July 1st.”

Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj further opined, “Destiny is a sum total of our own actions & decisions; so focus dispassionately on your Karma & let destiny fructify.”

The 10-episode thriller explores who this mystery woman is and whether Kumar faces the same fate as mentioned by Chakrapani in his diary.

This season of the Marathi thriller will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and all languages will be going live simultaneously on MX Player.