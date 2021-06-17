Watch Swwapnil Joshi’s ‘Samantar 2’ teaser

Adv.

MX Player’s edge of the seat thriller ‘Samantar’ won the hearts of the viewers and critics alike in the first edition of the series that saw Marathi superstar Swwapnil Joshi step into the role of Kumar Mahajan.

Season 1 followed Kumar’s search to find Sudarshan Chakrapani (Essayed by Nitish Bharadwaj), a man who had already lived the same life as Kumar and could tell him what’s to happen in the time to come.

This intriguing narrative ended on a cliffhanger with Kumar having found Chakrapani and his diaries of the past, which reveal what Kumar’s future will look like.

And now, amidst heightened anticipation – the diehard fans of this series will be appeased as MX Player drops the teaser of ‘Samantar 2’, directed by Sameer Vidwans.

2 men, across 2 time periods faced with the same destiny in this one lifetime… will Chakrapani’s Karma truly prove to be Kumar’s Destiny?

To find out, watch the teaser here…

The trailer of this Marathi MX Original Series hits screens on 21st June, stay tuned to this space for more.