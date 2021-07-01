Taapsee Pannu: Popularity of thriller genre never fades

Adv.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, whose new thriller film “Haseen Dillruba” is all set for an OTT release, finds it natural that the genre has forever been popular with the audience.

“It’s thrillers that have been popular across generations because these films keep you gripped, because the idea holds you for two hours of the film,” she reasons.

The actress feels the ability to keep people guessing is something that gives an is interactive quality to the genre.

“It keeps you involved. You feel like you are also one of the judges there trying to find out who has done it and that is why you stay connected to the film if it is written and done well. That is why I think it is popular as a genre,” she added.

The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, has Taapsee playing Rani, who becomes the prime suspect following the death of her husband.

“Haseen Dillruba” is slated to release on Netflix on July 2.