Watch Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba’ teaser

Taapsee Pannu shared the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Haseen Dillruba’, with co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is pitched as a mystery thriller. The gritty trailer is set against the backdrop of a small town; runs a fast-moving collage of sequences highlighting ‘Lust’, ‘Obsession’ and ‘Deceit’.

Along with the trailer, Taapsee cationed saying, “प्यार के तीन रंग , खून के छींटों के संग …. (Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chheeton ke sang meaning – three colours of love, served with droplets of blood).”

‘Haseen Dillruba’ is directed by ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ maker Vinil Mathew. The film tells the story of a young woman who is a prime suspect in her husband’s murder. As the investigation reveals details of her marital past, the truth starts getting even more baffling.

The film is scheduled to drop on July 2, and will stream on Netflix.