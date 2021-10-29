HomeOTTNews

Taha Shah Badussha on working with Rajit Kapur in ‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’

Actor Taha Shah Badussha is seen playing a key role in the rom-com web series 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar'.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actor Taha Shah Badussha is seen playing a key role in the rom-com web series ‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’. While Taha is paired opposite Adah Sharma, the series also features actor Rajit Kapur who is known for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi.

Taha, who has acted in films like ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Gippi’, ‘Luv Ka The End’, shared some moments from the shoot.

- Advertisement -

“Rajat ji is a very funny man, extremely hilarious and has a great sense of humour, I am personally a fan of his work! This reminds me of the time that we spent during ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ where he played ‘Pandit ji’. There was this song where we danced together and had a lot of fun. I am really glad that we could work together again and I hope we get to collaborate more in the near future.”

‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’ directed by Ashish Patil is streaming on Eros Now.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigg Boss 15: Housemates target Tejasswi as she fails to perform cooking task
Next articleU-23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India in do-or-die clash with Kyrgyz Republic
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,888FansLike
46,010FollowersFollow
6,381FollowersFollow
57,598FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US