Actor Taha Shah Badussha is seen playing a key role in the rom-com web series ‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’. While Taha is paired opposite Adah Sharma, the series also features actor Rajit Kapur who is known for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi.

Taha, who has acted in films like ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Gippi’, ‘Luv Ka The End’, shared some moments from the shoot.

“Rajat ji is a very funny man, extremely hilarious and has a great sense of humour, I am personally a fan of his work! This reminds me of the time that we spent during ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ where he played ‘Pandit ji’. There was this song where we danced together and had a lot of fun. I am really glad that we could work together again and I hope we get to collaborate more in the near future.”

‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’ directed by Ashish Patil is streaming on Eros Now.