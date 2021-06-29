Tahira Kashyap: I am a total foodie at heart

Adv.

Lifestyle channel Gobble is all set to premiere ‘You Got Chef’d’ Season 3 and the first episode features filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap who shares interesting food tales, travel experiences and more on the show.

The show brings out the chef avatar of celebrities who try their hand at different cooking dishes from around the world alongside the host, Chef Ranveer Brar. The celebrities are also seen learning to make delicious highball cocktails and bartending tricks with the help of mixologist Greg Benson.

In the first episode, Tahira Kashyap will be seen exchanging thoughts on her love – hate relationship with food while cooking up a famous dish from New York. She also will be seen sharing some fun anecdotes about her food experiences and how they have been a major influence of her being a foodie.

Reminiscing her experience on the show, Tahira adds, “As a writer and a filmmaker, real-life experiences play a crucial role in shaping up the content I portray on the screen, thus food has been a vital source of anecdotes and references which come in handy. Since I am a total foodie at heart, Gobble’s new season of You Got Chef’d has given me an amazing opportunity in polishing my culinary skills with the Master Chef himself. It was truly very enriching. Thank you Gobble for this wonderful experience.”

Hosted by celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, the new season of ‘You Got Chef’d’ presented by Dewar’s features starlit celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi and Indian Comedian Rohan Joshi. These celebrities are up for an exciting challenge where they have to cook delicious food and popular cuisines from around the globe. The show brings alive the most fun travel stories complemented by the perfect cocktail pairing.