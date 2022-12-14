Take a blissful nostalgic trip with ‘Half Pants Full Pants’

Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the must-watch, upcoming light-hearted dramedy ‘Half Pants Full Pants’, which will remind audiences of the joyous moments of their childhood days. The series not only gives a glimpse of an innocent worldview of a child but also showcases the universal story of Child Vs Man. Adapted from Anand Suspi’s eponymous book, directed by V K Prakash, the series stars Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sonali Kulkarni and Kartik Vijan in the lead roles. Half Pants Full Pants is all set for exclusive global premiere from 16th December, 2022.

Set in an idyllic town of South India, the trailer takes audiences into the simple world and life of this young boy Anand aka Dabba, his family and friends as he goes on endless adventures to chase his dreams, making audiences yearn for magic and masti of modest yet endearing times.

Talking about the series, National Award winner Ashish Vidyarthi, who portrays the role of Dabba’s father, said, ”In a world that is so fast-paced, Half Pants Full Pants stands as a stark and soothing contrast. It is a heartwarming story that will take the audience back to the days when life was simpler. The experience of working on this series was delightful and I am grateful to have such great co-stars and such an amazing crew. I hope everyone watching this series is transported to their bachpan and school ke din.”

In addition, the National Award-winning actress Sonali Kulkarni said, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with VKP, my first Ad film’s director. He is too good with catching nuances. Half Pants Full Pants provides a unique experience of learning more about a time without the complications of today’s fast-paced life. In fact, it reminded me of my own childhood days when there was no internet and no phones; I can’t deny it has been a blissful nostalgic trip. We’ve put our hearts and souls into this one. I hope viewers from all across the globe enjoy this light-hearted drama.”

Half Pants Full Pants will premiere on December 16 on Prime Video.