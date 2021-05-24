Why Tamanna Bhatia starrer ‘November Story’ is a must watch

Adv.

As Anuradha portrayed by actor Tamanna Bhatia, finds Ganesan next to a woman’s dead body in his own house, the life of this simple father-daughter duo from Chennai, changes completely overnight. A leading crime novel writer with symptoms of erratic behaviour, all the evidence points in Ganesan’s direction. But when Anuradha takes it upon herself to find the truth behind this murder, she unfolds a chain of shocking revelations in ‘November Story’, a Tamil crime thriller series.

Directed by Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group. Also available in Hindi and Telugu, here’s why this perplexing murder case could be a must watch for genre enthusiasts.

Not just a classic murder mystery

‘November Story’ is not just a classic murdery mystery, but the riveting story of a murder which unveils a complex web of stories and characters. Featuring a multilayered storytelling with flashbacks across time frames revealing the back story behind the murder, it explores family dynamics, a young woman’s quest to save her father, and much more.

A story behind a story

Every episode unveils hidden truths that turn the murder mystery in new directions and build intrigue and suspense around the real murderer as well as their motive. And to find out why the month November plays a key role in this murder mystery.

Exceptional performances

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has delivered an exceptional performance as she takes centre stage with the portayal of Anuradha, a young and simple ethical hacker who relentlessly tries to find the truth behind the murder in order to clear her father’s name and directed by the finest director, Ram Subramanian.

Veteran actor GM Kumar’s extraordinary portrayal of novel writer Ganesan, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, keeps the suspense in the story alive. ‘November Story’ features an ensemble cast of talented actors that also include Pasupathy, Aruldass, Vivek Prasanna and Myna among others, who have all done justice to their roles, making it an even more captivating watch.

Direction, Writing, Cinematography and more

After creating some fantastic movies, Director and writer Ram Subramanian once again keeps the audiences on the edge of their seat. The cinematography, live locations and lifelike sets of the show are so realistic and well made that Tamannaah Bhatia would just look like your next door neighbour.

The writing of the show brings out different elements like drama, parallel narratives of past and present and much more which makes this crime thriller a must watch. While you think you know the murderer, the show will keep you in doubts and guessing on who committed the crime.