Tamanna Bhatia: I attract films that support women empowerment

Versatile actor Tamanna Bhatia will be seen portraying the role of a fearless young ethical hacker named Anuradha in ‘November Story’, a Tamil crime thriller series set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The seven-episode series unravels Anuradha’s quest to save her father Ganesan, a crime novelist suffering from Alzeihmer’s, from being punished for a gruesome murder.

A fierce daughter who will go to any length to protect her father’s name, Anuradha takes it upon herself to solve the murder mystery in a defying role that yet again stands out as one that empowers the masses.

Shedding light on her choice of films, Actor Tamannaah Bhatia said, “Knowingly or unknowingly, I attract films that support the narrative of women empowerment – I handpick scripts that can inspire the current crop of young minds and the future generation. Anuradha is an ordinary simple girl, someone who each one of us can relate to, but she’s an extraordinary woman who embodies an incredible amount of individuality, resilience and confidence.”

“At some point we all have encountered people like her in our lives, ordinary souls doing extraordinary acts, and that’s what makes them so enduring. I believe that every person has the capability in them to become extraordinary, they just need to be in the right place at the right time to reach their full potential,” said Tamanna.

Releasing this 20th May in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ‘November Story’ is a crime thriller series that unveils the shocking story behind the horrid murder. Actor Tamanna Bhatia takes centre-stage with her gripping portrayal of Anuradha, an ethical hacker who embarks on a quest to solve the perplexing case to save her father, Ganesan (GM Kumar), who has been accused of murder. Directed by Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group, the 7-episode whodunit, November Story features multilayered storytelling with an ensemble cast of talented actors that also include Pasupathy, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others.