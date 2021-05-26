Tamanna Bhatia: Idea of a star is changing rapidly

Adv.

Actress Tamanna Bhatia feels the star culture is changing rapidly after the boom in the digital space. Tamannaah has been one of the biggest names in the Tamil and Telugu industries for well over a decade, and has also acted in Bollywood and Kannada films. After tasting success on the big screen, she has now forayed the digital space. This year, she was seen in the web series “The 11th Hour” and, more recently, “November Story”.

She doesn’t feel the need to choose between the two mediums, of course. “There is nothing to choose from because at least in my case I get to have both. I just feel that the fan following one could have amassed, say, 10 years ago will be tricky for the generation today, because with the situation we are in, owing to the pandemic, emotions around films are different. The way cinema is viewed is going to be different,” reveals Tamannaah.

“So, the whole idea of a star itself is changing very rapidly, and people are watching content and liking content for the content and not just for an individual actor or individual talent,” she added.



Tamannaah feels fortunate that she amassed a loyal fanbase through cinema. “I think the idea of stardom I saw 10 years ago was probably the most organic way of developing a loyal fan following, which I have been fortunate to experience,” she said.

Talking about her new show, the crime thriller “November Story”, the actress says it’s not every day when one gets a character that has a detailed emotion graph.

“I have never been a part of a crime thriller before. So, the genre for me is new and it got me to explore primarily a father-daughter relationship. There were many angles to this as to why it became unique and new for me, and it was literally like keeping the tension going through the show in every scene. It was challenging and I had never done that in my career,” she said, about the seven-episode whodunit that also features Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna, and airs on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.



–By Durga Chakravarty