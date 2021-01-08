OTT News

Tamannaah Bhatia wraps up ‘November Story’

By Glamsham Editorial
Southern star Tamannaah Bhatia has shared the news with fans that she has wrapped up her shoot for the web show November Story.

“Wrapped up shoot for November Story today! It’s been such an exciting project for me and I can’t wait for you guys to binge watch this nail biting series which releases soon on @DisneyPlusHS. Can’t thank my team enough for this incredibly memorable journey,” she tweeted late on Thursday.

She also shared her look in the film. In the pciture, she wears a serious expression and Indian wear.

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film “Andhadhun”, besides the Hindi film “Bole Chudiyan” co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.  –ians/sug/vnc

