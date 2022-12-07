Tamil series 'Fall' to present story of a woman with no memory of past 24 hours

The Tamil adaptation of the Canadian mini-series ‘Vertige’ is about to land on OTT on December 9. The new show, titled ‘Fall’, stars actress Anjali in the lead and follows the story of a young woman who has no memory of the 24 hours before her alleged suicide attempt.

The show has been helmed by Siddarth Ramaswamy from a script originally penned by Michelle Allen. Siddarth is also the cinematographer for the series.

Apart from Anjali, the series will also feature actors SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Poornima Bagyaraj.

The show will present the narrative of how she tries to piece together what happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family as she discovers secrets, lies, and the unspeakable truth locked deep in her memory.

Distributed by Armoza Formats and produced by Productions Pixcom, ‘Fall’ will land on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 9, 2022.