Tamil star Prasanna says he felt bad when 'Mad Company' shoot got over

Prasanna, who has wowed Tamil audiences with sterling performances in several critically acclaimed Tamil superhits, said that his role in his next project, an upcoming web series called ‘Mad Company’ is his second most favourite ever and that he actually felt bad when the shooting of the web series came to an end.

Prasanna said: “I play a man named AK in the web series. He is a very complex person. He is an actor who is highly skilled. He is also straightforward to the point of coming across as arrogant. He is someone who has dumped the film industry to start his own firm that enables actors to act in real life.”

“AK is a role that has become very dear to me. In fact, I loved working on this so much that I felt bad when shooting of this series came to an end. It is only the second time after director Mysskin’s ‘Anjaathey’ that I have felt so.”

Director Balaji Mohan, who has delivered several superhits including the Siddharth-starrer ‘Kadhalil Sodhapuvadu Eppadi’ and the Dhanush-starrer ‘Maari’ and ‘Maari 2’, is the creative producer of this web series which has been directed by his close associate Vignesh.

Prasanna explains: “This eight-episode web series is based on a whacky idea but one which is strongly rooted in reality. The series is about a firm that allows people to hire actors to play characters they want in their real lives. I play the founder and CEO of this firm that offers acting services of such actors.”

Pointing out that there are some parts of the world where individuals actually go to the extent of hiring people just to listen to what they have to say, Prasanna hopes fervently that the situation does not come to that stage in India.

“However, we are exploring the funny side of this idea and not looking at it from a serious angle,” he said.

The web series is to release on the OTT platform Aha Tamil September 30 and will feature apart from Prasanna, actors S P Charan, Kaniha, and Danya Balakrishna in crucial roles.