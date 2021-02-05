ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

‘Tandav’ actor Paresh Pahuja now debuts as singer

After playing Dimple Kapadia's son Raghu in the web series Tandav, Actor Paresh Pahuja will make his debut as a singer

By Glamsham Editorial
Mascara - Paresh Pahuja and Akasa
Mascara - Paresh Pahuja and Akasa
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Paresh Pahuja, who made a mark playing Dimple Kapadias son Raghu in the web series Tandav, will make his debut as a singer with romantic single, Mascara.

Paresh has collaborated with singer Akasa and lyricist Vayu, who is known for creating “Baatein karo”, “Kamariya” and “Thug ranjha”, for the song.

The song narrates the story of two introverts who feel an instant connection with each other but find it difficult expressing their emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a dream come true for me as

recording a song has been my ambition. (I am) So excited to start the year with this

achievement. The lyrics drew me to ‘Mascara’, I just knew I had to sing it! It’s been amazing to collaborate with Vayu and Akasa again,” Paresh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vayu added: “If the dreams in a woman’s eyes were words, ‘Mascara’ is a beautiful underlining. This is my first composition that draws inspiration from the love of my life.”

“I have poured my heart out while stitching the metaphors from old-school songwriting together in verses. The song will take you back to the first time your heart skipped a beat in love,” the lyricist promised.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAmitabh Bachchan shares a unique thought on a special day
Next articleVarun Sharma had a surprise visitor on ‘Cirkus’ set
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Arati Kadav reasons why digital content should be censorship-free

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav does not believe in censorship of digital content; it would snatch away the power of being fearless from a storyteller.
Read more
News

‘Tandav’ row: Konkona Sensharma takes a dig

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Konkona Sensharma is bewildered with the stir around the web series Tandav; she wonders if the entire team will be held accountable for making the series.
Read more
News

Tandav FIRs: SC says can’t play a role hurting others’ religious sentiments

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The actors and makers of web series "Tandav" on Amazon Prime vehemently urged the SC to grant them protection from arrest in several FIRs registered across the country
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021