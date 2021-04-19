Tanuj Virwani joins the cast of 'Illegal' season 2

Adv.

Voot Select Original ‘Illegal’, a captivating courtroom drama kept the audience engaged throughout the intense power dynamic between a mentor and a mentee. Uncovering the lack of order in the legal system, the first season of the show tackled daunting topics including sexual harassment and the death penalty.

Voot Select is now all set to launch the second season of the this legal thriller, with the renowned Piyush Sharma, impressive Neha Sharma and dashing Akshay Oberoi reprising their leading roles.



Creating a stir to the existing dynamic will be the young and talented, Tanuj Virwani. He will be making an entry to the second season of the show as Neha Sharma’s love interest. The good looking pair will be sharing screen space for the first time and their chemistry on screen is definitely something the audience will be looking forward to see.



On his addition to the cast, Tanuj Virwani says, “I have watched the first season of Illegal and the plot, the performances and the sheer passion of the actors completely blew my mind. So naturally, when I was offered to join the cast, and share screen space with a stalwart like Mr. Piyush Mishra and phenomenal actors like Neha, Akshay and Satyadeep I did not need to contemplate it at all.”

He concluded saying, “The courtroom drama genre is new to me and it seems extremely interesting. I make an entry as a venture capitalist, in a cast full of lawyers and I am really looking forward to see how that dynamic pans out on screen.”