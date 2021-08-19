Tanuj Virwani opens up on playing a gangster

- Advertisement -

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who plays ‘Major Bhau in ‘Cartel, gives an insight on how it feels to depict a gangster on screen. According to the actor, besides all the power, influence and money, one still can’t comprehend the magnitude of how terrifying the dark world can be.

He says: “When I act, I allow myself to be vulnerable and truly immerse myself as I step into the shoes of the character. I realised that being a gangster is not easy at all, you are constantly on the edge, worried about getting caught or about who will turn their back on you next.”

The 34-year-old actor, who’s known for web shows like ‘Code M’ and ‘Inside Edge’, further shares the nuances of being part of the crime world.

Tanuj adds: “Most importantly, your family is constantly under the radar, regardless of whether they are involved. I can’t imagine living in a world where I can trust almost no one. Behind all the power, there is a lot of fear. And this show brings all these issues on-screen.”

‘Cartel’ will be streaming from August 20 on MX Player’s MX Gold and ALTBalaji.