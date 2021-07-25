Tanuj Virwani says ‘Inside Edge 3’ has ‘innumerable surprises’ for fans

Adv.

Actor Tanuj Virwani says the upcoming season of the popular cricket-based web series Inside Edge will bring innumerable surprises for fans.

Talking about the same, Tanuj said, “Inside Edge 3 is right around the corner. It is one of those shows which mean a lot to me because it changed the trajectory of my career, my life and even my acting style. It is something which is very dear to my heart.”

“Along with being a cast member, I am also a massive fan of the show. I can’t wait to see how all of you react to all the innumerable surprises that we have in store. I know there are a lot of fan theories which are doing the rounds on social media. I can’t confirm or deny that but you guys are in for a hell of a ride!” he added.

Quizzed on the show’s status, the actor informed: “Not only have we shot the show, it is currently in post production. I recently finished dubbing for it. I’m very excited!”

Also featuring Vivek Oberoi, Akshay Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Amit Sial, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and Sidhant Gupta among others, the third season is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.

The season has been directed by Kanishk Varma, created by Karan Anshuman and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

–By Ahana Bhattacharya