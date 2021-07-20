Tanya Maniktala on how to deal with trolls

Adv.

Actress Tanya Maniktala says she has figured out how to deal with trolls. She simply ignores them. “Over time, I have realised that there is no absolute way of dealing with trolls. Personally, in my short social media existence, the way I cope with it is by ignoring it. You have to gradually learn to take it in good humour, make light of it, and not take it too personally,” said Tanya.

She does believe that a lot of good has come from the internet and its ability to break geographical boundaries.

“Social media always comes with a bad reputation but recently during the Covid situation in India, I’ve realised that when in the right hands it can be a powerful, brilliant tool,” she said.

Tanya will be seen in the upcoming web series “Chutzpah”, which also stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others.

Talking about the relevance the show has for the audience today, Tanya said: “The show takes you through how the internet is a vast jungle and how it plays such a vital role in our lives. Everyone connects with it differently -on one hand there is a long-distance relationship that a couple is holding onto and on the other hand you have internet trolls trying to take over the world.”

She added: “There are a lot of things which make the show very relatable and I am sure people would connect to a lot of different aspects that the social media world has to offer.”

“Chutzpah” will premiere on SonyLIV from July 23.