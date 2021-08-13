Tara Alisha Berry would marry someone like her ‘Firsts’ co-star

- Advertisement -

After remarkable performances in Hindi and Tamil films, actress, Tara Alisha Berry, has made her debut in Dice Media’s ‘Firsts’ Season 6. Essaying the character of Pakhi, Tara along with her co-star Karan find themselves in a challenging situation when faced with an unexpected pregnancy. This leads to their relationship getting stronger with Ankur’s constant love and support.

Tara, who is a die-hard romantic in real life, expresses, “I would love to marry someone like Ankur in real life too. One would be really lucky to have a life- partner like him who is binding the relationship with so much trust and love.”

On sharing about her equation with Karan, Tara says “Karan and I have known each other for a while now, so sharing the screen space with him was an incredibly joyful experience, especially playing this dramatic adventurous couple together.” She says she loves how Ankur is very optimistic and understanding of the situation and seems to be the perfect husband for Pakhi. He is always willing to be patient and understanding when she goes through crazy mood swings. His caring persona and high-spirited attitude of a soon-to-be father is actually what a woman looks for.