Taylor Swift drops new concert film on Disney plus

Taylor Swift is set to surprise fans with a brand new concert documentary.

The 30-year-old singer announced on Tuesday morning that the new concert film titled ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ will premiere on Disney plus today.

Taking to Instagram, Swift shared a short clip from the upcoming documentary film.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement. You haven’t seen this film before… folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus,” the 10-time Grammy Award-winner wrote.

The special, which is directed by Taylor Swift, features guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver who have appeared on Swift’s “folklore” album.

In the film, the musician will reveal stories and secrets behind all 17 tracks from the album, which reportedly bagged top spot at the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Taylor Swift also revealed that she filmed the intimate performance at Dessner’s Long Pond recording studio, the Hudson Valley, New York in September, reports Rolling Stone.

“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation,” she says of Folklore in the trailer.

The news comes after Taylor Swift shared a photo of herself in a cabin on Nov.22 with the caption, “Not a lot going on at the moment” hinting that something big was on the way.

Fans began to speculate that the singer was up to something when they noted that it’s the same caption she used on April 27 when she first started working on Folklore.