‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ Trailer: Amazon Prime Video debuts new thriller series

‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ trailer has arrived and it’s terrifying.
Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for ‘Tell Me Your Secrets,’ the upcoming thriller drama series featuring American Horror Story’s Lily Rabe and The Leftovers’ Amy Brenneman.
According to E! Online, the 10-episode series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past. Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.
Created and written by Harriet Warner, the psychological thriller show also stars Enrique Murciano, Stella Baker, Elliot Fletcher, Xavier Samuel, Chiara Aurelia, and Ashley Madekwe among others.
The trailer looks exciting and is packed with mystery, Suspense, romance, and betrayal as each character reveals glimpses of themselves. The nearly two minutes footage ends with the following warning, “You can’t know the truth until you know the secrets.”
‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T. Warner also serves as an executive producer along with Papandrea (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series, reports Comingsoon.net.
The series premieres February 19 on Amazon Prime Video.