Temuera Morrison on ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: More galaxies to pursue and capture in the near future

- Advertisement -

After decades of being a part of the Star Wars’ history, the legendary bounty hunter with a wicked cool helmet – Boba Fett has finally taken the centre stage in his spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett. While known for terrifying all those who cross his path, Boba Fett is a highly-loved character within the realms of Star Wars fans. Having appeared briefly in the original trilogy, the prequels, and The Mandalorian, he quickly won hearts and adoration worldwide for his no-nonsense attitude and swagger.

As the first three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett stream on Disney+ Hotstar, popular actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, who play the leads – Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, talk about the show in a recent conversation with comedian Rohan Joshi about their experience and how they reacted when their respective characters were pitched to them.

- Advertisement -

When asked why she chose to play Fennec Shand, a character only introduced to the Star Wars universe a year ago, Ming-Na Wen talked about her love for Star Wars, “Because, Star Wars!” she smiled with glee. Adding on further she goes on to say, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni approached me and we started talking about it and I just loved the idea.”

Known for playing strong and powerful roles, she added that, “I gravitate towards such roles.”

- Advertisement -

Having been around for 40 years, Boba Fett’s popularity amongst fans is undeniable. Temuera Morrison attributed this to Boba’s mysterious nature saying that it was “A blessing that he didn’t do that much.” He joked about how playing Jango Fett back in the 2000s made playing Boba Fett significantly easier.

The Book of Boba Fett is the first ‘gangster epic’ styled venture in the Star Wars franchise, elaborating further Ming-Na Wen said, “It’s everything, it’s the exploration of Tatooine.”

- Advertisement -

The show beautifully encapsulates the many bits and pieces of this planet that are “so important to the Star Wars Legacy.” The show also explores the underworld in their universe and syndicate crime families while Boba Fett and Fennec Shand make their way to capture all the planets they can. The show, spanning over seven episodes, will see the duo make their way through the universe, as Morrison adds, saying that, “more galaxies to pursue and capture in the near future.”

Stay tuned and follow the journey of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they take on old foes and new in The Book of Boba Fett…