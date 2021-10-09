‘That 70s Show’ grows up to return as ‘That ’90s Show’

- Advertisement -

Netflix has ordered a spin-off of the hit sitcom ‘That 70s Show’, which ran for eight seasons and 200 episodes after debuting in 1998. The spin-off series will be called ‘That ’90s Show’, reports Variety.com.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman, the parents, in the original series, are to return in ‘That ’90s Show’.

In the new series, says Variety.com, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer. There, she bonds with a new generation of the fictional Point Place, WI, youngsters “under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red”.

The creators of the original series, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsey Turner are on board as writers and executive producers. Smith and Rupp will double as executive producers.

‘That ’70s Show’ served as an early starring vehicle for actors such as Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama. It was remade for British audiences in 1999 by the ITV network, which renamed the series ‘Days Like These’, but made just minor tweaks in the scripts.