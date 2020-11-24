The Adam Project: Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener to star in upcoming Netflix film

Advtg.

Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener are all set to feature in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer film.

Ruffalo, 53, and Keener, 61, are reportedly the latest additions to star in the upcoming sci-fi adventure film ‘The Adam Project’.

Newcomer Walker Scobell and Alex Mallari Jr. are also joining the Netflix-Skydance film, which already has Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner on board.

Advtg.

‘The Adam Project’ follows the story of a man (played by Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character, and set things right in order to save the future.

Mark Ruffalo essays the role of the ‘Deadpool’ actor’s father, a brilliant physicist, while Catherine Keener will play the movie’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist.

In his first on-screen debut, Scobell essays the role of Ryan Reynolds’ younger self and Mallari is set to play the villain’s right hand.

Advtg.

‘The Adam Project’ will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently teamed up with Reynolds for the upcoming movie ‘Free Guy’. Levy will also produce the film alongside Reynolds.

Mark Ruffalo recently featured in HBO’s critically acclaimed series ‘I Know This Much Is True.’ He reportedly won the best actor in a limited series Emmy Award for the series.

His recent movie credits include ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ whic went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time and the Todd Haynes thriller drama, ‘Dark Waters.’

Advtg.

Meanwhile, Catherine Keener is set to appear in DreamWorks’ ‘Croods 2’ alongside Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone.