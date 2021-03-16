ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’ OTT release on April 8

'The Big Bull' starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz and produced by Ajay Devgn is all set to release digitally on April 8

By Glamsham Editorial
'The Big Bull' to have OTT release on April 8
The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally on April 8. Actor Ajay Devgn, who is bankrolling the project posted a teaser of the upcoming crime drama while confirming the release date.

In the blink-and-you-miss glimpse in the teaser, Abhishek Bachchan‘s mannerisms take you back to his earlier successful Gujarati character in Guru. Then also he had played a sort of under dog Gujarati business man who goes on to become a textile magnet.

Also the producer Ajay Devgn‘s voice over makes it a much awaited film even though the subject was made into a popular web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story by Hansal Mehta last year.

“Introducing The Big Bull… The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip, stay tuned! 📈 #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex @bachchan @ileana_official @nikifying @shah_sohum @kookievgulati @anandpandit @kumarmangatpathak @meenaiyerofficial @vickssharma @dharmendraedt @adffilms @anandpanditmotionpictures,” wrote Ajay, about the film which will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

