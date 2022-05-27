'The Broken News' trailer shows reality of what goes behind news business

- Advertisement -

The trailer of webseries ‘The Broken News’, which marks the OTT debut of Sonali Bendre, was unveiled at a five-star property in Mumbai’s Santa Cruz area on Friday.

The trailer of the show, which is adapted from the popular British series ‘Press’, presents a tale of the clash of these two disparate worlds, conflicting ideologies and their incompatible ethics.

It shows what goes behind the business of daily news as the journalists try to balance work, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure to deliver ‘Breaking News’.

Commenting on her OTT debut, Sonali Bendre, who has starred in films like ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Zakhm’, said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction on OTT platforms than with ‘The Broken News’ on ZEE5.”

“I connected with the concept as soon as I heard it as it’s so relevant for the times we’re living in. The entire crew and my amazing co-stars Jaideep and Shriya made my return to acting such an amazing experience. I’m so excited to share what we’ve created”, she added.

The show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, Aakash Khurana and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Sharing what appealed to him about the show, actor Jaideep Ahlawat said: “I love exploring complicated and nuanced characters and Dipankar Sanyal is one such dream character. We are poles apart and maybe that’s why it was so much fun walking in his shoes. Also, it was a pleasure collaborating with ZEE5 again and with BBC Studios for the first time. I am excited for the show’s premiere, and I am certain it will make a strong impression on public consciousness.”

The series revolves around two rival news networks and reveals the lives, lies, love and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists. Awaaz Bharati is an ethical and a credible news channel, headed by Editor-In-Chief Amina Qureshi (played by Sonali Bendre) and Josh 24/7 News, headed by Editor-In-Chief Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), is India’s No.1 news channel as per TRPs but believes in sensationalism and invasive journalism.

Between these two extreme characters is Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) who believes in ethical journalism but is frustrated with the restrictions which come along.

Shedding light on the show’s relevance and its narrative, Shriya said a series like ‘The Broken News’ is incredibly relevant today. I like stories and characters which not only entertain but also raise poignant questions. Playing Radha Bhargav did just that which made it personally very exciting for me.”

“To add to that, it was an absolute privilege working with Jaideep Alhawat and Sonali Bendre, two actors that I admire immensely and whom I can now call my friends. ‘The Broken News’ was a creatively fulfilling experience”, she further said.

Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Vinay Waikul, ‘The Broken News’ will drop on OTT platform ZEE5 on June 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.