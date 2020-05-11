Advertisement
The Casino Trailer: Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karimi, and Sudhanshu Pandey play the deadly game of power, deception, and love

The trailer of ‘The Casino released today and it has all the chills. The trailer shows Vicky, (Karanvir Bohra) a recultant heir to a billion-dollar casino, is emotionally trapped by his father’s manipulative mistress Rehana(Mandana Karimi).

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Casino Trailer Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karimi, and Sudhanshu Pandey play the deadly game of power, deception, and love
The Casino Trailer Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karimi, and Sudhanshu Pandey play the deadly game of power, deception, and love
The Casino – My Game. My Rules’ is a ZEE5 Original series about an heir of a multi-billion casino, a completely new plot which is never experienced on OTT Platform.

But he must find a way to overthrow her and claim his inheritance, including the casino before she destroys him completely.

But he must find a way to overthrow her and claim his inheritance, including the casino before she destroys him completely.

The powerful star cast boasts of Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi etc. The star cast has gone full throttle on high intensity drama, dialogue delivery and power packed action scenes. You can feel the anticipation building up as the story progresses.

You can smell interesting scenes, juicy romance and sensual dialogues in the trailer. The Casino will leave you hot and gasping your breath for sure.

The Casino premiers  on 12th June  on ZEE5

Check out the trailer of ‘The Casino’ below:

