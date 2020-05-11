The Casino Trailer: Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karimi, and Sudhanshu Pandey play the deadly game of power, deception, and love

Advertisement

The Casino – My Game. My Rules’ is a ZEE5 Original series about an heir of a multi-billion casino, a completely new plot which is never experienced on OTT Platform.

The trailer of ‘The Casino released today and it has all the chills. The trailer shows Vicky, (Karanvir Bohra) a recultant heir to a billion-dollar casino, is emotionally trapped by his father’s manipulative mistress Rehana(Mandana Karimi).

But he must find a way to overthrow her and claim his inheritance, including the casino before she destroys him completely.

The powerful star cast boasts of Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi etc. The star cast has gone full throttle on high intensity drama, dialogue delivery and power packed action scenes. You can feel the anticipation building up as the story progresses.

You can smell interesting scenes, juicy romance and sensual dialogues in the trailer. The Casino will leave you hot and gasping your breath for sure.

The Casino premiers on 12th June on ZEE5

Check out the trailer of ‘The Casino’ below: