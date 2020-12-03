OTT News

‘The Dig’ trailer: Netflix drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes will surprise you

'The Dig' trailer has been released and it's one of Netflix's first original movies of 2021.

By Omkar Padte
'The Dig' trailer: Netflix drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes will surprise you
'The Dig' trailer: Netflix drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes will surprise you (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Dig’ trailer has been released and it’s one of Netflix’s first original movies of 2021.

The streaming giant dropped the first trailer for ‘The Dig’, the upcoming drama film starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in the lead.

Based on a true story, the film is an adaptation of John Preston’s novel of the same name and tells the story of the famous excavation in Sutton Hoo that led to the greatest historical discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set shortly before the events of WW2, ‘The Dig’ centers on a wealthy widower (Mulligan) who hires an amateur archaeologist named Basil Brown (Fiennes) to excavate her vast estate in the hope of finding treasure, reports Digitalspy.

When they finally make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future as World War II looms.

Directed by Simon Stone, the archaeology drama film also features Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Archie Barnes, Ken Stott, and Monica Dolan.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to RadioTimes, ‘The Dig’ will have a limited theatrical run and is scheduled to be released in select theatres on 15th January 2021. It will then be land on Netflix on 29th January 2021.

The film is backed by BBC Films. Gabrielle Tana, Ellie Wood, Murray Ferguson, and Carolyn Marks Blackwood serves as producers, reports Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Wonder Woman 1984' to release in India before US
Next articleAmyra Dastur shares recipe of grandma's 'kadha' to boost immunity and digestion

Related Articles

News

‘Promising Young Woman’ trailer: Carey Mulligan’s revenge drama gets new release date

Omkar Padte - 0
Focus Features dropped the new trailer for the rape and revenge drama film 'Promising Young Woman' starring Carey Mulligan
Read more
News

Margot Robbie set for banjo lessons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Margot Robbie is set to get banjo lessons from English-American singer Marcus Mumford.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Korean K-Pop Stars BTS Jin RM Suga Jimin V J-Hope Jungkook

A unique birthday gift for K-Pop star BTS’ Jin

Glamsham Editorial - 0
South Korea’s parliament has reportedly passed a bill allowing chart-topping and Grammy-nominated K-pop artistes such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service until...
'The Dig' trailer: Netflix drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes will surprise you 1

FIH allocates quotas for 2022 and 2023 World Cups

'The Dig' trailer: Netflix drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes will surprise you 2

Discovery gets into OTT content creation in India

'The Dig' trailer: Netflix drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes will surprise you 3

India's top T20 performances vs Australia Down Under (Flashback)

Darius Marder's SOUND OF METAL Poster - Movie Review | Amazon Prime Video

Movie Review | SOUND OF METAL: A sonically profound experience

Zee5 Darbaan by Bipin Nadkarni Poster

‘Darbaan’ director Bipin Nadkarni on dealing with classicist culture in film

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020