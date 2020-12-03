‘The Dig’ trailer: Netflix drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes will surprise you

‘The Dig’ trailer has been released and it’s one of Netflix’s first original movies of 2021.
The streaming giant dropped the first trailer for ‘The Dig’, the upcoming drama film starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in the lead.
Based on a true story, the film is an adaptation of John Preston’s novel of the same name and tells the story of the famous excavation in Sutton Hoo that led to the greatest historical discovery.
Set shortly before the events of WW2, ‘The Dig’ centers on a wealthy widower (Mulligan) who hires an amateur archaeologist named Basil Brown (Fiennes) to excavate her vast estate in the hope of finding treasure, reports Digitalspy.
When they finally make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future as World War II looms.
Directed by Simon Stone, the archaeology drama film also features Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Archie Barnes, Ken Stott, and Monica Dolan.
According to RadioTimes, ‘The Dig’ will have a limited theatrical run and is scheduled to be released in select theatres on 15th January 2021. It will then be land on Netflix on 29th January 2021.
The film is backed by BBC Films. Gabrielle Tana, Ellie Wood, Murray Ferguson, and Carolyn Marks Blackwood serves as producers, reports Deadline.