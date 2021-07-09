Adv.
Nikkhil Advani to create ‘The Empire’ – an epic saga

By Glamsham Editorial
Disney+ Hotstar and National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment have come together to announce the biggest upcoming Hotstar Specials series ‘The Empire’, a monumental period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty.

This magnum opus showcases the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor and a king. Touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India, the series promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen on the digital realm before.

Showrunner Nikkhil Advani said, “Putting together The Empire has been a huge challenge but also a massive honour for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment.

Right from the story to the star-cast and high production value – our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar has made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life. My partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I at Emmay Entertainment are very proud to introduce the very talented Mitakshara Kumar!”

