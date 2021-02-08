ADVERTISEMENT
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan back in action in upcoming Disney Plus series

Disney Plus has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

By Omkar Padte
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan back in action in upcoming Disney Plus series (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has finally arrived and we can’t get enough of it.

Disney Plus has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the lead.

The action-packed trailer which debuted during last night’s Super Bowl Live sees Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon (Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. Winter Soldier (Stan) take on a band of new villains.

According to reports, the six-episode show which was delayed several times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and features other familiar faces including Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter (aka Agent 13). Other supporting actors include Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly, per Deadline.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming show: “Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.’”

The new footage also gives us a glimpse at the coveted Captain America shield which is held by both the superheroes.

The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ premieres on Disney+ on March 19th, 2021.

