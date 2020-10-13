‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ viral BTS photo teases an unexpected alliance

Advtg.

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff shows that fans have been eagerly awaiting for.

The Disney+ series was originally set to debut in August, but the show’s production has experienced several delays over the last couple of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But things seem to be running smoothly now, as ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ have returned to filming in the Czech Republic and photographers have been busy leaking set photos onto the internet.

The show reportedly follows the events after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Captain America passes on his shield and mantle.

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the series focusing on Sam ‘The Falcon’ Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky ‘The Winter Soldier’ Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is making the rounds all over social media.

The latest picture teases an unlikely alliance between ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ and Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo, the devious villain who wreaked havoc in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’. The viral behind-the-scenes photo features the trio in combat mode as they take on a group of mercenaries.

This surely indicates that there will be an even greater threat in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, which forces the two heroes to join forces with their old enemy.

Apart from the two superheroes, ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ also features a number of MCU characters reprising their roles, from the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) to the dangerous mercenary Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre). The series also sees the cinematic debut of John ‘US Agent’ Walker (Wyatt Russell), reports Looper.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ drops on Disney+ in 2021.