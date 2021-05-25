Watch Manoj Bajpai 'on a desk job'... hilarious!

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video unveiled a hilarious new promo of the much-awaited show, ‘The Family Man 2’. Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari is seen as a ‘Minimum man’ on a desk job, poles apart from his look in the first season.

The sequel to 2019 smash hit, ‘The Family Man’, is easily the most awaited by viewers for close to two years now – ever since The Family Man debuted on Amazon Prime.

Ever since the announcement of the sequel, the audiences have been weaving their own stories on what happened post the events shown in Season 2. And now, with the release of The Family Man 2 trailer, the hype has reached fever pitch.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series created by the maverick duo, Raj and DK, marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from 4th June, 2021.