‘The Family Man 2’s Srikant and JK are literally us’ says Aly Goni to Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya has announced the release of a special song ‘Aly’ that he used to sing for friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin during their time together in the reality show.

The singer shared the news with everyone as he shared the first poster of the music video on his social media. Moreover, fans are elated to know that Rakhi Sawant is also a part of the music video.

Now Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town for the shoot. His bestfriend Aly Goni tweeted a fun tweet about their best bond in Bigg Boss house.

Aly Goni tweeted, “Kal #FamilyMan2 ka trailer dekh ke mujhe humare purane din yaad aa gaye @rahulvaidya23 😃😃. Srikant and JK are literally us!!! I seriously #CantWaitForTheFamilyMan & see what both of them get upto this time, just like humare purane din 😉”

Rahul Vaidya replied to his tweet, “Really ??? Will see it bro”

Their friendship bond in Bigg Boss was one of the highlight of season 14.

Srikant Tiwari is back, and so is Manoj Bajpayee infusing life into our favourite common man in The Family Man 2. And if you thought its trailer, which released on Wednesday, got you excited, well, we have our questions ready.

One of the main characters of the show is Srikant Tiwari’s colleague and friend JK Talpade. The character is played Sharib Hashmi. JK Talpade’s character is Tiwari’s sidekick in the web series. When Srikant Tiwari decides to leave his life as an agent he stays in touch with JK to gain information about his old job. In the new season, JK and Srikant will reunite to solve yet another case.

The Family Man 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021.

Check out Aly Goni’s tweet below:

Really ??? Will see it bro 😎 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 25, 2021