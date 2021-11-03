The Ferragnez, Italian Original Series first look revealed

- Advertisement -

Prime Video today revealed the key art by internationally renowned photographer David LaChapelle for the new Italian Amazon Original unscripted show The Ferragnez – The Series, starring Chiara Ferragni and Fedez.

The neon lights and the spires of the Milan Duomo are the backdrop to the portrait of the most famous young couple on the scene in an iconic image shot on the Milan rooftops by master of photography David LaChapelle, whose works have become legendary archetypes of the 21st Century.

The eight-part series, produced by Banijay Italia for Amazon Studios, will launch exclusively on Prime Video

Chiara Ferragni is a digital entrepreneur and fashion icon and was crowned number one in the “Most Powerful Influencers in Fashion” list by Forbes. Fedez is a versatile artist with over 60 platinum records and 13 million Instagram followers. Fedez was a contestant on popular Amazon Original series Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’Uomo Season 1, and the host of the hugely-successful LOL – Chi ride è fuori Season 1.

Thanks to the Amazon Original docu-reality series The Ferragnez – The Series, audiences and fans will have exclusive access behind the scenes of their everyday life. Filmed throughout late 2020 and early 2021, a special and extraordinary time of their lives, the series will give fans insight into the family like never before; from Chiara’s second pregnancy to Fedez’s first participation in the world famous Sanremo Music Festival; to the birth of their second child, Vittoria; all balanced alongside hectic professional and social lives.

This intimate look will sensitively and ironically show the passions, joys, tears, and ambitions of a young couple who are at once extraordinary and completely normal. As Chiara and Fedez open the doors of their home and courageously lay themselves and their relationship bare, audiences will see heartfelt, never-before-seen aspects of their personalities and their life together.

The series will also feature their eldest son, little Leone, their parents, Chiara’s sisters Valentina and Francesca and their partners, Fedez’s grandmother Luciana, and many other people close to the couple, drawing a full family portrait.

This series continues the ongoing collaboration the couple have with Prime Video. Fedez is a social brand ambassador for Prime Video in Italy, the first of its kind in Europe, and he was one of the contestants in season one of Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’Uomo, the first Italian Amazon Original show, and LOL: Chi ride è fuori’s referee and host. While Chiara was one of the judges in the first season of Making the Cut, the Amazon Original fashion competition presented by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, and she is the star of the documentary Chiara Ferragni Unposted, presented in 2019 at the Venice Film Festival and available exclusively on Prime Video.