The Genius Code Series with Ayushmann Khurrana

- Advertisement -

Genius Inside, a recently launched AI-powered platform aiding personal and professional transformation, has launched – The Genius Code, a series that decodes the lives of overachievers across different sectors, motivating aspirants to bring about the imperative alterations to achieve the desired results. Spearheaded by Genius Inside’s very own Chief of Content & Founder – Priya Kumar, the series creates a goal directed narrative backed by real life experiences.

The first episode of The Genius Code features the multifaceted personality, Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann, an actor, host and RJ not only inspires one through his work and accomplishments but also through his journey in getting there. Ayushmann is a self made success and his formulas for success are duplicable. In the interview with Priya, the principles, process and people that were instrumental in him achieving his goal are brought to the forefront. This only inspires greatness but also motivates one to put into action these ideas that can potentially change lives.

- Advertisement -

The Genius Code series sees internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and bestselling author Priya Kumar highlight the experiences of different prominent personalities and break down their success mantras. This monthly series would dive into the success secrets of Geniuses like Sonu Nigam, Pullela Gopichand, Ramesh Kumar Dua, Amish Tripathi, Sunil Grover and many more stalwarts who transformed a life of mediocrity into abundance. The series aims to transform different lives by breaking down the success journey of dedicated and hardworking individuals to inspire long-lasting transformation and self exploration.

With a vision to inspire people, inculcate confidence, and bring out the ‘genius’ within, Genius Inside cuts through the noise and distractions to give people the direction they need to help discover their purpose. The journey of studying, decoding and applying success is embarked upon through The Genius Code.