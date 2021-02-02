ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Harleen Sethi joins The Gone Game season 2 cast

Harleen Sethi joins the cast of the thriller web series - The Gone Game, which won wide acclaim upon release last year, all set to return for a season 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Harleen Sethi
Harleen Sethi
ADVERTISEMENT

The Gone Game, which won wide acclaim upon release last year, is all set to return for a second season, with actress Harleen Sethi joining the cast of the thriller web series in a pivotal role.

While the story takes off from the cliffhanger point where the first season ended, Harleen joins as Sharmila Sangma, a CBI officer who leads the investigation in the Gujral case.

The shoot of season two is slated to start soon and the new episodes are expected to release later in 2021. The original cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim and Dibyendu Bhattacharya will return, too, essaying familiar roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having seen the first season, I was instantly sold on the idea of joining this stellar cast and essaying the role of a well fortified CBI officer Sharmila, a headstrong woman who has made a place for herself in what is predominantly a man’s world,” Harleen tells IANS.

The Gone Game became popular owing to its unconventional storytelling, narrating a mystery drama involving five members of a family who are separately stranded at home and cannot step outside owing to Covid lockdown. The entire story is captured through cameras on laptops, cellphones and also CCTV lenses, as the protagonists converse with each other.

“I am excited to showcase what a criminal investigation would be in the new normal. The first season pushed the boundaries on what a lockdown pandemic could be and I’m positive this season is only going to take it a notch higher,” she adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gone Game 2 will return on the streaming platform Voot Select.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSharman Joshi says drama, not comedy, comes naturally to him
Next articleSanaya Irani is giving us major style goals in a different earrings
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

'65% working women feel Covid impacted their careers negatively'

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including women, as 65 per cent of...
Read more
Technology

US smartphone market down 6% in Q4 despite record iPhone sales

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 2 (IANS) The US smartphone market saw a six per cent year-on-year decline in sales in Q4 2020, despite a...
Read more
Technology

UK variant of Covid-19 has mutated again: Scientists

IANS - 0
London, Feb 2 (IANS) Scientists have found that the Kent variant of Covid-19, which has been spreading around the UK, appears to be...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi.(Photo:instagram)

Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor is ‘a look at saying goodbye’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi says her drama feature, Farewell Amor, is about assumptions and expectations, and learning to accept the truth.
Sayani Gupta | Hussain Dalal | Shameless Poster

Sayani Gupta: Short films are revolutionary in nature

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra draws inspiration from PT Usha

Netflix testing sleep time feature on Android

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo: OTT needs regulation not censorship

Arslan Goni

Arslan Goni, excited to play gangster in ‘Mein Hero Bol Raha...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021