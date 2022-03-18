- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

The highly anticipated series ‘Pachinko’ debuts on Apple TV+

Apple hosted the world premiere of the highly anticipated series 'Pachinko' at the Academy Museum in LA, ahead of its March 25 global debut on Apple TV+

By Glamsham Editorial
The highly anticipated series 'Pachinko' debuts on Apple TV+
Pachinko Premiere LA Red Carpet The Academy
- Advertisement -

Apple hosted the world premiere of the highly anticipated series ‘Pachinko’ at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 16, ahead of its March 25 global debut on Apple TV+.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Inji Jeong, Jimmi Simpson, Junwoo Han, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami, along with writer, showrunner, creator and executive producer Soo Hugh, directors and executive producers Kogonada and Justin Chon, executive producers Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, and executive producer Theresa Kang-Lowe.

- Advertisement -

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, and triumph and reckoning.

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

- Advertisement -

Genre: Drama
Cast: Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim,
Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon
Writer: Soo Hugh
Producer: Mark Swift
Executive Producers: Soo Hugh, Kogonada, Justin Chon, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe

- Advertisement -
Previous articleApps to ask your permission to send notifications in Android 13
Next articleAjay Singh Chaudhary juggles shooting for two projects back-to-back
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Karan Kundrra

Nazriya Nazim

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,380FansLike
50,114FollowersFollow
6,852FollowersFollow
59,534FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US