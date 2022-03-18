The highly anticipated series ‘Pachinko’ debuts on Apple TV+

- Advertisement -

Apple hosted the world premiere of the highly anticipated series ‘Pachinko’ at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 16, ahead of its March 25 global debut on Apple TV+.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Inji Jeong, Jimmi Simpson, Junwoo Han, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami, along with writer, showrunner, creator and executive producer Soo Hugh, directors and executive producers Kogonada and Justin Chon, executive producers Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, and executive producer Theresa Kang-Lowe.

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, and triumph and reckoning.

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim,

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Writer: Soo Hugh

Producer: Mark Swift

Executive Producers: Soo Hugh, Kogonada, Justin Chon, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe