‘The Kite Runner’ star Khalid Abdalla to play Dodi Al-Fayed in ‘The Crown’

Actor Khalid Abdalla has been roped in to play the role of Dodi Al-Fayed in the award winning series 'The Crown'.

By Glamsham Bureau
According to Variety.com, the ‘Kite Runner’ actor will play the role of Egyptian department store heir Dodi, the lover of late Diana, Princess of Wales, in the hotly anticipated fifth season of the series.

Actor Salim Daw has been cast as Dodi’s father Mohommed Al-Fayed.

The makers of the Netflix series haven’t confirmed if the upcoming episodes will show the car crash in Paris which killed Diana and Dodi.

