The Princess Switch 2 Trailer: Vanessa Hudgens is back with triple trouble

Netflix has released the official trailer for 'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' starring Vanessa Hudgens

By Omkar Padte
The Princess Switch 2 Trailer: Vanessa Hudgens is back with triple trouble (Pic Courtesy: thewrap)
‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ is out now.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s ‘The Princess Switch’ starring Vanessa Hudgens in a triple role.

The follow-up movie sees Hudgens divide her screen time into a trio of personas: Chicago-based pastry chef Stacy DeNovo, a Belgravian princess, and a new blonde troublemaker named Fiona., reports TVLine.

‘The Princess Switch 2’ follows Vanessa Hudgens reprise her dual roles from the first instalment as Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, two lookalikes who crossed paths when former commoner Stacy took part in a baking competition located in Montenaro.

After marrying Prince Edward (Sam Palladino), Stacy became a princess herself; meanwhile, Duchess Margaret’s relationship with Stacy’s best friend Kevin (Nick Sagar) hasn’t fared well in the years since fans last saw them.

In this latest entry, Stacy (Hudgens) returns to Belgravia to help Margaret (also Hudgens!) patch things up with Kevin after inheriting the throne to Montenaro. But things get a little rocky, after Fiona (Hudgens again), a party-girl cousin threatens to foil her doppelgangers’ plan.

The official synopsis for the holiday flick is as follows: “When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!”

‘The Princess Switch 2’ also stars Sam Palladio as Prince Edward, Mark Fleischmann as Frank De Luca, Nick Sagar as Kevin Richards, Suanne Braun as Mrs. Donatelli and Lachlan Nieboer as Antonio Rossi.

The film is directed by Mike Rohl with Robin Bernheim Burger and Megan Metzger once again attached as writers.

‘The Princess Switch 2’ arrives on Netflix on November 19.

