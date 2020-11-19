‘The Wilds’ trailer: Amazon Prime Video treats fans with new survival drama series

Advtg.

‘The Wilds’ trailer has arrived and it gives us a glimpse at Amazon Prime Video’s first YA series.

The streaming giant released the official trailer for the upcoming series ‘The Wilds’, which is described as “part survival drama, party dystopic slumber party.”

According to reports, the show consists of 10 episodes and will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Prime Video with no account necessary to watch as well on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook from Dec. 11-25. The first episode can be watched for free without a Prime account.

Advtg.

‘The Wilds’ follows a group of high school students, each dealing with their respective growing pains, who get stranded on a deserted island and must fight for survival after their plane crashes.

The series features Rachel Griffiths, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Jenna Clause, Mia Healey, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, Helena Howard, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, ‘The Wilds’ follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

Advtg.

Created by Sarah Streicher, ‘The Wilds’ is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature. Streicher will also serve as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark.

The series hits Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020.