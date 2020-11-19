Advtg.
OTT News

‘The Wilds’ trailer: Amazon Prime Video treats fans with new survival drama series

'The Wilds' trailer has arrived and it gives us a glimpse at Amazon Prime Video's first YA series.

By Omkar Padte
'The Wilds' trailer: Amazon Prime Video treats fans with new survival drama series
'The Wilds' trailer: Amazon Prime Video treats fans with new survival drama series
Advtg.

‘The Wilds’ trailer has arrived and it gives us a glimpse at Amazon Prime Video’s first YA series.

The streaming giant released the official trailer for the upcoming series ‘The Wilds’, which is described as “part survival drama, party dystopic slumber party.”

According to reports, the show consists of 10 episodes and will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Prime Video with no account necessary to watch as well on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook from Dec. 11-25. The first episode can be watched for free without a Prime account.

Advtg.

‘The Wilds’ follows a group of high school students, each dealing with their respective growing pains, who get stranded on a deserted island and must fight for survival after their plane crashes.

The series features Rachel Griffiths, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Jenna Clause, Mia Healey, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, Helena Howard, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, ‘The Wilds’ follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

Advtg.

Created by Sarah Streicher, ‘The Wilds’ is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature. Streicher will also serve as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark.

The series hits Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020.

Advtg.
Previous articleAli Fazal wishes Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman
Next articleShah Rukh Khan sports a new look for his upcoming film?

Related Articles

News

Tamil superstar Suriya on Bollywood films that inspire him

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Natalia NingthoujamNew Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Tamil superstar Suriya believes that films should give hope and inspiration, beyond entertainment. He is not against...
Read more
News

Copyright row: SC refuses to lift stay on release of Big B-starrer Jhund

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to lift the stay on the release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie "Jhund",...
Read more
News

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Telugu actor Anand Devarakonda is gearing up for his upcoming comedy drama, Middle Class Melodies. He feels that humour is...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks