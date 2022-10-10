This is what's helping Shilpa Shetty combat stress and stay motivated

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who fractured her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s web series, ‘Indian Police Force’ and has since been trying to recover, said that her young daughter’s eagerness to be lifted by her was serving as a major motivation for her to combat the mental agony caused by the injury.

Taking to Instagram to spread some positivity, the actress wrote: “It’s been two months today…since my injury. Let me tell you honestly, it’s NOT been easy. The mental agony has been as severe as the physical pain.”

“For someone who’s a workaholic and a fitness addict like me, these past eight weeks have had its own share of frustration, anger, sadness, and helplessness. But, I found a very strong source of motivation to get better from (my) daughter – having Samisha around me for every physiotherapy session.”

“It was only as time passed that I realised how she was waiting eagerly for me to “be able to pick her up” again. Those smiles, hugs, little sweet nothings, and kisses were all I needed on some days.”

“We all cope with our stressors and pain-points differently. If you can’t cope with somethings on your own, seek help.

“If you know of someone who is struggling for whatever reason, extend help and support. There couldn’t be a more apt day than Mental Health day to discuss this.”

“Broken hearts and spirits aren’t any less painful than broken bones. Everyone deserves to heal from them all. Heartfelt gratitude to my doctors Kalpesh Ghelani and Nityanand Chauhan for handholding (literally) and helping me through this process and doing it with so much love.”