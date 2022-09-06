Tim Roth admits his character of Emil Blonsky has changed a lot in 'She-Hulk'

Actor Tim Roth, who has returned to the role of Emil Blonsky or ‘The Abomination’ after a 14-year hiatus in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, feels that there have been a lot of modifications in the character over the years.

Tim first appeared in the role of ‘The Abomination’ in 2008’s ‘Incredible Hulk’ – a storyline that put him at extreme odds with Bruce Banner and his superhero alter ego, this time viewers get to see a reformed Emil Blonsky makes his plea to Jennifer Walters to take on his parole case.

Recalling his discussions with the filmmakers years ago on where they wanted to take the memorable character, Tim said in a statement, “It was something we thought about all those years ago. Back then, the question was, if they brought Blonsky back for another film, where would they find him? It was a very interesting question with some wild ideas.”

He added that the character now has many layers as it treads in a very different direction compared to the original, “For Blonsky in this series, they took the character in a very different direction. So, in a sense it didn’t feel like my job was to reprise the character, it was to find a new version of the character and play around in that.”

The nine-episode comedy series, which stars Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil and Tim Roth is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.