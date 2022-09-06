Tisca Chopra talks about 'experiencing certain energies'

Actress Tisca Chopra, who will be seen playing an IAS Officer in the supernatural thriller series ‘Dahan’, shared that she experienced certain energies and also some “weird incidents” that have no explanation.

Directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’.

When Tisca was asked about any incidents that she has experienced in life, she had an interesting tale to narrate.

Actor Tisca said: “I most certainly have experienced certain energies, also some weird incidents that have no explanation. One on the Western Express Highway was super scary. Late one night, a terrible accident happened right in front of our eyes, we saw a woman die and when we came back to look for the body, there was nothing!”

‘Dahan’ touches upon society, its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that experts say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed.

But an IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, this nine-episode series also feature actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, among others.

‘Dahan’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on September 16.