Tom Hiddleston: Loki may surprise viewers

With two smashing episodes, the God of mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, has already set the tone right for the Marvel fans, leaving them excited in anticipation to know more about Loki’s journey. So, gear up as the series unravels an all-new set of events that are bound to keep you spellbound for more!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of the popular anti-hero further deepens with mysterious new developments as Loki, played by International heartthrob Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn, arrogant, and mischievous title character Loki, and is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron.

Speaking about how the character, Loki is one of an extraordinary range and how the tone of the series will excite fans everywhere, actor Tom Hiddleston said, “We all really wanted the tone of the show to represent the best of Loki’s character. Loki’s character has this extraordinary range. Loki can be fun, light-hearted and witty. He’s always got a good line: he’s the God of Mischief, after all. So, we wanted the show to be imbued with mischief, a sense of fun and a sense of momentum.”

Tom further reveals, “But we also know that Loki has this very sensitive, damaged, broken heart with an enormous capacity to feel emotion on the biggest scale. And to go to some quite profound places that explore some of the deepest experiences of being alive that are about loneliness and sadness and anger and grief and loss. We wanted the tone of the whole show to have all of it, to have that sense of fun, to have that sense of mischief. And to have that sense of emotional depth and emotional breadth that hopefully could be contained in this epic story, which starts from the things that people are familiar with.”

Speaking about how the show was created and how that offers exciting, new opportunities for storytelling across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Kate Herron also said, “It’s not a two-hour story. It’s a six-hour story. What’s exciting to me about that is that we can now go down a slightly more mature and darker path with this particular story. But we can also subvert expectations, and maybe we don’t give viewers the story they would be expecting. It’s cool and fun to see a studio that wants to play like that and to be part of it.”

To find out more about what Loki will do in the Time Variance Authority, and how he even reached there, catch the high-octane, eagerly-awaited series Loki.