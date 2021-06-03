Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley starrer ‘Chaos Walking’ digital premiere

Adv.

Lionsgate Play has put up an extensive line up of popular and edgy titles this month including the digital premiere of the much-awaited American action film ‘Chaos Walking’. The film had its theatrical debut in March 2021, soon after it was released on PVOD in the US and the UK. With OTT witnessing premieres of blockbusters movies, Lionsgate is setting a new benchmark by hosting digital premieres of some of the most acclaimed Hollywood titles and enabling superior cinematic experiences to consumers in a short window.

The movie is about a dystopian world where there are no women, and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen and Nick Jonas, Chaos Walking will be releasing on 04th June 2021.

The film is directed by Doug Liman (who created amazing movies like Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity). It is based on a sci-fi trilogy novel ‘Chaos Walking’ by Patrick Ness adaptation of its first book ‘The Knife of Never Letting Go’ published in 2008. In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared, and the men are afflicted by ‘The Noise’ – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.