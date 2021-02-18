ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18: Toonz Media Group, one of the leading entertainment companies specializing in animation content production, on Thursday announced the launch of a new OTT platform for kids and family entertainment called ‘MyToonz’.

Toonz has tied up with multiple app stores, telecom companies, OTTs and TV companies around the world to make MyToonz available for consumers across platforms.

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar said MyToonz will be a space where the whole family can come together to enjoy world-class content.

“We have envisaged MyToonz as the go-to destination for kids to watch safe, fun and nutritious content, which will be available in multiple global languages. All MyToonz programming is compliant with international safety standards for child viewing,” he said.

At present, MyToonz app is available on iOS, Android and Android TV play stores, as well as the Roku Video-on-Demand platform, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

Toonz has also inked a deal with telecommunication giant Airtel in India to integrate MyToonz on their app store and all Airtel subscribers in India will be able to access the MyToonz digital library.

They have also tied up with mobile tech services company U2opia Mobile to integrate MyToonz on various telcom platforms in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

The MyToonz library will have over 1,500 half-hour content, with new content being added every week. The library includes movies and episodic content across different genres. Besides English, there are dedicated playlists in Spanish, Russian and Hindi.

Founded in 1999, Toonz Media Group, which operates from the Technopark campus, over the years has partnered with companies including Walt Disney, Turner, Nickelodeon, Sony, Universal, BBC and Paramount as well as the creation of India’s first 2D animated TV series, first 2D feature film and first 3D stereoscopic theatrical release.